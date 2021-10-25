Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
UP: First Zika Virus Case Reported In Kanpur, IAF Officer Infected

The first case of Zika Virus in Uttar Pradesh has been reported in Kanpur. A warrant officer of Indian Air Force was diagnosed with the infection on Saturday, Chief Medical Officer Kanpur, Dr. Nepal Singh said.

Zika Virus spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes specied mosquito | istock photos

2021-10-25T09:44:20+05:30
Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 9:44 am

A Zika virus case has been reported in this district of Uttar Pradesh. A warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection on Saturday, the first in Kanpur, a health official said on Sunday.

Chief Medical Officer Nepal Singh said that the IAF officer was suffering from fever for the past several days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district.

Following mysterious symptoms in the case, the blood sample was collected and sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for a proper examination which confirmed that the patient was Zika virus-positive, he said, adding the report was received on Saturday.

Twenty-two more samples of persons who came in contact with the patient and those who have the same symptoms have also been sent for examination, Singh said.

Health and civic bodies’ officials have been put on alert to deal with the situation. Besides, several teams have also been tasked to check the spread of the virus in the district, officials said.

(With PTI Inputs)

