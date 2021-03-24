UP: 25-Year-Old Woman Held Hostage, Raped For 4 Days, One Arrested

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly holding a woman hostage and raping her for four days in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda.
According to police, the accused Mobin took the woman to his place for some work and sexually abused her.
"The 25-year-old woman along with her husband filed a complaint and an FIR was registered against the accused on Tuesday," Jaishyam Shukla, SHO, City police station said.
The woman, a resident of Girwan area, has been sent for medical examination, he said, adding that a probe is underway in the matter.
With PTI inputs
