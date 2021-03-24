March 24, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  UP: 25-Year-Old Woman Held Hostage, Raped For 4 Days, One Arrested

UP: 25-Year-Old Woman Held Hostage, Raped For 4 Days, One Arrested

According to police, the accused Mobin took the woman to his place for some work and sexually abused her.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UP: 25-Year-Old Woman Held Hostage, Raped For 4 Days, One Arrested
Representational Image
UP: 25-Year-Old Woman Held Hostage, Raped For 4 Days, One Arrested
outlookindia.com
2021-03-24T11:39:18+05:30

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly holding a woman hostage and raping her for four days in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda.

According to police, the accused Mobin took the woman to his place for some work and sexually abused her.

"The 25-year-old woman along with her husband filed a complaint and an FIR was registered against the accused on Tuesday," Jaishyam Shukla, SHO, City police station said.

 The woman, a resident of Girwan area, has been sent for medical examination, he said, adding that a probe is underway in the matter.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

CJI Bobde Recommends Justice N V Ramana As His Successor

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Rape National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos