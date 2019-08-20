'Unpleasant Trends' Of Growing Intolerance, Disharmony Can Damage Our Polity: Manmohan Singh

﻿
Remembering former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary, Manmohan Singh said these trends are repugnant to promotion of peace, national integration and communal harmony, which are cherished objectives enshrined in our Constitution.  

Outlook Web Bureau 20 August 2019
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said "unpleasant trends" of growing intolerance, communal polarisation, and incidents of violent crimes propelled by hatred of certain groups will damage our polity.

Remembering former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary, he said these trends are repugnant to promotion of peace, national integration and communal harmony, which are cherished objectives enshrined in our Constitution.  

"All of us need to reflect on how we can contribute to arresting these trends," he said.

"We must continue our journey on the path shown by Rajiv ji by imbibing these words of Rajiv ji," Singh said.

(PTI)

