A battery operated vehicle caused the death of a two-year-old boy when it hit him on the premises of the Nehru Zoological Park, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the boy had gone to the zoo along with members of his family, they said.

The driver of vehicle was arrested on Wednesday with charges of driving the vehicle allegedly in a rash and negligent manner resulting in the child's death, police said.

The family was returning after roaming around the zoo when the vehicle hit him.

The child was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, but he died on the way, a police official said.

PTI