Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Two Trekkers Die, 14 Stranded At Glacier In Lahaul-Spiti

A team of 32 have been constituted and sent to the glacier side for rescue operation. It will take three days for them to reach the glacier.

Two Trekkers Die, 14 Stranded At Glacier In Lahaul-Spiti
It was basically a group from the Indian Mountaineering Federation at Kolkata, which was on expedition to Khemenger Glacier in Spiti region. | Representational Image

Two Trekkers Die, 14 Stranded At Glacier In Lahaul-Spiti
2021-09-27T21:59:51+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 9:59 pm

The district administration in Lahaul-Spiti has swung into action to rescue 14 trekkers, reportedly trapped at Khemenger glacier in the high altitude mountain valley.

Two trekkers have died due to extreme cold conditions and tough terrain .

Deputy Commissioner Lahaul Spiti Neeraj Kumar said a team of 32 persons have been constituted and sent to the glacier side with proper equipment, medicines and necessary items to rescue the trapped persons. They also include porters. The team will take three days to reach the glacier.

“Today we received information that two trekkers died at the glacier, while 14 people are stranded in the area. Efforts were made to rescue the stranded people with the help of helicopter service in the daytime today but could not succeed,” Kumar said.

It was basically a group from the Indian Mountaineering Federation at Kolkata, which was on expedition to Khemenger Glacier in Spiti region.

Kumar said a team of Army, Dogra Scouts and ITBP along with doctors has been sent to the spot to lead the rescue operation.

The deceased victims were identified as Bhaskar Dev Mukhopadhyay ,61 and Sandeep Kumar Thakurata,38, said an official release.

