July 14, 2021
Two-time BJP MP Piyush Goyal To Be Leader Of House In Rajya Sabha

Union minister Piyush Goyal will be replacing Thawar Chand Gahlot, who resigned from the post before the Union Cabinet expansion, which took place on July 7.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:13 pm
Two-time Rajya Sabha MP and Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday was appointed as the leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, sources told PTI adding that the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has intimidated the Rajya Sabha Secretariat in this regard.

Goyal will be replacing Thawar Chand Gahlot, who resigned from the post before the Union Cabinet expansion, which took place on July 7. Post his resignation, Gahlot was appointed as the Governor of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Goyal is currently charge of various Union ministries, including commerce and industry, food and consumer affairs, and textiles.

Prior to becoming a minister in 2014, Goyal was the treasurer of the BJP. He was also engaged by the saffron party in poll management activities and for managing logistics during the election.

(With PTI inputs)

