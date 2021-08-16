Two Nagpur Brothers Drown In Canal While Trying To Take Selfies

In yet another incident of death by selfie, two brothers from Nagpur in Maharashtra drowned in a canal while trying to click photos of themselves.

The two victims, both in their thirties, had visited the Gosekhurd Dam in Bhandara district where they were reportedly raking selfies when the tragic incident occurred.

Mangesh Junghare (37) and his brother Vinod (35), residents of Umred in Nagpur, drowned on Sunday and their bodies were fished out at 3 pm on Monday, an official said.

"Vinod ventured into the water first to click a selfie and lost his balance and got caught in the current. Mangesh tried to save him but both drowned," the Paoni police station official said.



In yet another incident in Maharashtra, two minor girls drowned, while their mother and elder sister were rescued from a lake in Partur tehsil of Jalna district on Saturday, police said.

The victims, who belonged to a family of labourers, had gone to the lake in Surumgaon village to wash clothes, when Lakshmi Rajesh Thorat (11) and Shravani (9), who had ventured into the water, started drowning, an official said.



(With inputs from PTI)

