Top JeM Commander From Pakistan Killed In Encounter In J&K's Shopian

Top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Munna Lahori from Pakistan was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 July 2019
Two militants including a top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander from Pakistan responsible for a car blast last month, in which two Army jawans lost their lives, were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Munna Lahori, a Pakistani national, was also responsible for a series of civilian killings in Kashmir, a police official said.

The second militant, an associate of Lahori, was a local, he said.

Lahori, also known as Bihari, had been used by Pakistan-based JeM for the recruitment of militants in the valley, the official said.

He was an expert in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Lahori was responsible for a car blast attack on security a forces' convoy on March 30 at Banihal, and "a fatal car blast on Army vehicle at Arihal in Pulwahma on June 17 in which two soldiers were killed and nine others including two civilians were injured," the official said.

He said the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Banday Mohalla in Bonbazar area of Shopian last night following a tip-off about the presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire, leading to their killing, he said, adding that incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the gunfight.

(PTI)

Shopian J&K: Jammu & Kashmir






