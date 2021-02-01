Farmers' Protests: Twitter Withholds Multiple Accounts Linked To Various Farm Unions

February 01, 2021
Corona
Twitter on Monday withheld Kisan Ekta Morcha’s account (@Kisanektamorcha) and that of BKU Ekta Urgahan (@Bkuektaugrahan), both of which have thousands of followers.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2021
Farmers during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border, in New Delhi.
PTI
Twitter on Monday “withheld” multiple accounts including those linked with the ongoing farmers’ protest.

This comes amidst farm unions announcing their decision to intensify their agitation against the Centre’s recent agriculture legislations.

Thousands of farmers joined the protest at the Ghazipur border last week, after Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait made an emotional appeal to his supporters to not lose hope in the farmers’ movement.

Meanwhile, Twitter on Monday withheld Kisan Ekta Morcha’s account (@Kisanektamorcha) and that of BKU Ekta Urgahan (@Bkuektaugrahan), both of which have thousands of followers.
Besides these, several other individual and organisational accounts, including one of a media outlet, were also withheld.

According to Twitter, when an account is “withheld” it means the social media platform “was compelled to withhold the entire account specified (e.g, @username) in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order”.

The development comes in the wake of violence in Delhi on January 26 when the farmers’ tractor rally turned violent after clashes broke out between security personnel and protesters.

The Delhi Police is currently probing the Republic Day violence wherein it has lodged multiple FIRs and booked, among others, several farmer leaders leading the protests at the national capital's borders since November-end.

(With PTI inputs)

