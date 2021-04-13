Harry Didn’t Marry Me: Punjab Woman Seeks Arrest, Twitter Reacts

A petitioner moves Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking legal action against Prince Harry for not "fulfilling his promise to marry her" and Twitter is in splits. Netizens could not help but laugh out loud as the petitioner sought an arrest warrant against Prince Harry as he promised to marry her but failed to do so.

When the court asked the petitioner if she had ever travelled to the United Kingdom, she denied it. The petitioner further claimed that she has been having a conversation with Prince Harry through social media and even messaged his father, Prince Charles about their alleged engagement.

Punjab and Haryana High Court has heard a plea seeking legal action against Prince Harry for not fulfilling an alleged promise to marry the Petitioner. The plea also sought for arrest warrants to be issued so that no further delay would occur in the marriage. #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/RycadP4iUj — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 13, 2021

The court, however, dismissed the plea and termed it as nothing "but a daydreamer's fantasy". Have a look at these hilarious remarks made on the case:

Palwinder au Prince ki love story ka villain Punjab HC pic.twitter.com/TmToo4jljq — Miss Harp (@MarvelousMishap) April 13, 2021

"I find that this petition is nothing, but just a daydreamer's fantasy about marrying Prince Harry. This petition, though very poorly drafted, both grammatically and lacking the knowledge of pleadings, speaks about some emails between the petitioner and Prince Harry, in which the person, sending the email, has stated that he promise to marry soon", observed the court as it dismissed the petition.

