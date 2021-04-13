April 13, 2021
Poshan
Harry Didn’t Marry Me: Punjab Woman Seeks Arrest, Twitter Reacts

A petition was filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court by a woman who claimed that Prince Harry promised to marry her and should be arrested for failing to do so

Outlook Web Bureau 13 April 2021
Prince Harry
AP Photo/Frank Augstein
2021-04-13T18:39:14+05:30

A petitioner moves Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking legal action against Prince Harry for not "fulfilling his promise to marry her" and Twitter is in splits. Netizens could not help but laugh out loud as the petitioner sought an arrest warrant against Prince Harry as he promised to marry her but failed to do so.

When the court asked the petitioner if she had ever travelled to the United Kingdom, she denied it. The petitioner further claimed that she has been having a conversation with Prince Harry through social media and even messaged his father, Prince Charles about their alleged engagement. 

The court, however, dismissed the plea and termed it as nothing "but a daydreamer's fantasy". Have a look at these hilarious remarks made on the case: 

"I find that this petition is nothing, but just a daydreamer's fantasy about marrying Prince Harry. This petition, though very poorly drafted, both grammatically and lacking the knowledge of pleadings, speaks about some emails between the petitioner and Prince Harry, in which the person, sending the email, has stated that he promise to marry soon", observed the court as it dismissed the petition. 

