Twitter Has A Laugh As BJP Minister Sleeps While Sitharaman Speaks On Indian Economy

The finance minister was participating in a discussion, initiated by Congress' Anand Sharma, on the economic slowdown in the country.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 November 2019
Minister for Skill Development Mahendra Nath Pandey could be seen sleeping right behind Nirmala Sitharaman.
2019-11-27T20:52:37+0530

Mahendra Nath Pandey, the Minister for Skill Development, was on Thursday seen taking a nap in the Rajya Sabha even as Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman spoke on the state of Indian economy.

The finance minister was participating in a discussion, initiated by Congress' Anand Sharma, on the economic slowdown in the country.

Sharma said the current slowdown can't be labelled as a cyclical phenomenon. In her long speech, the minister said India's economic growth may have slowed but there was no recession and there won't be one in future.

However, all this while, Pandey could be seen catching forty winks, and there's very little the Twitter world misses out on these days.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Pandey sleeping in the Rajya Sabha:

