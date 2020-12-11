Travelling On Side Berth Gets Comfortable, Indian Railways Introduces New Design; Watch Video

Now travelling in trains is going to get much more comfortable as the Indian Railways has introduced a new and innovative design for the side lower berths.

Train passengers who used to get the side lower berths found it uncomfortable to sleep or rest during their train journey. The uneven gap in the middle when the seats are closed to make it a bed gave them backache.

So, to make the train journey more comfortable for sleeper-class passengers, Indian Railways has introduced the new and improvised design innovation to side lower berths.

Piyush Goyal shared a video on Twitter recently where an official can be seen explaining how the new seats work.

In the clip, it can be seen that there is an extra folding of a full-sized bed or bench which doesn’t have a gap in it. It can be pulled up and placed on top of the uneven seat from under the window, behind the seat.

