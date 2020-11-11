Top Ulfa (I) Leader Drishti Rajkhowa Surrenders In Meghalaya

Drishti Rajkhowa, the second-in-command of militant group Ulfa (Independent), has surrendered in Meghalaya, government sources said on .

Rajkhowa is currently under the custody of the Army intelligence and is being brought to Assam, they said.

He is known to be a close confidant of Paresh Barua, the so-called “commander-in-chief” of United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent).

The sources said Rajkhowa was based in Bangladesh till recently and came to Meghalaya a few weeks ago.

His surrender is a major setback for the militant group, said a senior security expert.

Ulfa (I) has been demanding an independent state of Assam. The government had banned the outfit in 1990.

