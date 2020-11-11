Top Ulfa (I) Leader Drishti Rajkhowa Surrenders In Meghalaya

Drishti Rajkhowa, the second-in-command of militant group Ulfa (Independent), has surrendered in Meghalaya, government sources said on Wednesday.
Rajkhowa is currently under the custody of the Army intelligence and is being brought to Assam, they said.
He is known to be a close confidant of Paresh Barua, the so-called “commander-in-chief” of United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent).
The sources said Rajkhowa was based in Bangladesh till recently and came to Meghalaya a few weeks ago.
His surrender is a major setback for the militant group, said a senior security expert.
Ulfa (I) has been demanding an independent state of Assam. The government had banned the outfit in 1990.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
BJP Wins Simple Majority By Winning 9 Seats In MP Bypolls
India vs Australia: Australian Fast Bowler Mitchell Starc Says Bio-Bubbles Are ‘Not A Sustainable Lifestyle’
RJD Warns Its Workers Against Celebratory Firing, 'Uncivil Behaviour' On Result Day