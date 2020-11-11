November 11, 2020
Corona
Top Ulfa (I) Leader Drishti Rajkhowa Surrenders In Meghalaya

Rajkhowa is known to be close to Ulfa-I chief Paresh Barua

PTI 11 November 2020
Drishti Rajkhowa, the second-in-command of militant group Ulfa (Independent), has surrendered in Meghalaya, government sources said on Wednesday.

Rajkhowa is currently under the custody of the Army intelligence and is being brought to Assam, they said.

He is known to be a close confidant of Paresh Barua, the so-called “commander-in-chief” of United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent).

The sources said Rajkhowa was based in Bangladesh till recently and came to Meghalaya a few weeks ago.

His surrender is a major setback for the militant group, said a senior security expert.

Ulfa (I) has been demanding an independent state of Assam. The government had banned the outfit in 1990.

