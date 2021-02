Toolkit Case: Lawyer Nikita Jacob, Engineer Shantanu Muluk Being Quizzed By Police

The Delhi police cyber cell is questioning lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu Muluk in connection with the toolkit case.

The Delhi Police, probing the "toolkit Google doc" backing the farmers' agitation shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg, had arrested Bengaluru-based activist Disha Ravi while Jacob and Muluk were granted pre-arrest bail by a court.

"Both Jacob and Muluk were served notice to join the probe and are currently being quizzed in connection with their alleged role in the toolkit case," the officer said.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine