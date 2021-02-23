Toolkit Case: Engineer Shantanu Muluk Moves Delhi Court Seeking Anticipatory Bail

Maharashtra-based engineer Shantanu Muluk, who is a co-accused in the farmers’ protests toolkit case, moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

Delhi Police have alleged that Muluk along with climate activist Disha Ravi and lawyer Nikita Jacob created and edited a toolkit on the farmers’ protests that was later shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

A toolkit is a document created to explain any issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue.

Delhi Police have claimed that the toolkit that Thunberg shared was created with an intention to "tarnish India’s image".

The application moved by Muluk is likely to come up for hearing Wednesday before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

Muluk had got transit bail from Bombay High Court on February 16 for 10 days.

He, along with Ravi and another accused Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges.

Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi. Her police custody ends today.

Muluk and Jacob are currently on transit bail.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine