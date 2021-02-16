Delhi Police Write To Zoom, Seek Info On Meeting Over R-Day Violence

The Delhi Police on Tuesday wrote to video conferencing platform Zoom to seek details of those who attended the zoom call on January 11, which is allegedly organised by a pro-Khalistani group to prepare a protest "toolkit" in support of farmers protest, officials said.

According to police, Mumbai advocate Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu were among the 70 people who had participated in the meeting through Zoom app, days before the Republic Day violence took place in Delhi, leaving over 500 police personnel injured and one protester dead.

"The Delhi Police has written to video conferencing app Zoom seeking details of participants who attended the meeting on January 11," the official said.

On Monday, Joint Commissioner of Police (cyber) Prem Nath had alleged that the e-mail account created by Shantanu is the owner of this Google document.

"Pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) founder Mo Dhaliwal had contacted them (Jacob and Shantanu) through a Canada-based woman named Punit," Nath had said.

"Nikita and Shantanu had on January 11 attended a Zoom meeting organized by PFJ in which modalities were decided to create the 'toolkit' titled 'Global Farmer Strike' and 'Global Day of Action, 26 January'," Nath said.

With PTI Inputs

