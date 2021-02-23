Toolkit Case| Activist Disha Ravi Released From Tihar Jail; Mother Says 'Faith In Judiciary Reinforced'

Climate activist Disha Ravi walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday evening. Earlier during the day, the Patiala House court granted bail to Ravi on the condition that she furnish two sureties of Rs. 1 lakh each.

Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13 on the charge of preparing a toolkit on the farmers’ protests with an intention to “tarnish India’s image”.

A toolkit is a document created to explain any issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue.

While granting relief to the 22-year-old activist, the court noted that the evidence produced by police against Ravi was “scanty and sketchy”.

Reacting to the court verdict, the activist’s parents said that their faith in the judicial system was reinforced.

"I am happy that she got bail. It has reinforced our faith in the system," Disha Ravi's mother Manjula told reporters in Bengaluru.

Manjula further said that throughout their ordeal, her daughter had repeatedly asked her to stay strong.

Insisting that her daughter has not done anything wrong, Manjula expressed her gratitude to all those who stood by her family.

Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the toolkit for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

(With PTI inputs)

