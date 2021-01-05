TN Govt Permits 100 Percent Seating Capacity In Theatres, Move Receives Mixed Response

The Tamil Nadu government’s move permitting 100 per cent seating capacity in cinema theatres has received a mix response.

While many in the Kollywood industry have welcomed the move, many others have condemned the decision as “irresponsible”.

Actress-turned politician Khushbu Sundar supported the move and appealed to all those who had apprehensions of visiting the theatres to not do so.

“Those who have different opinions on 100% capacity functioning of cinema theaters, only one message for you. Pls don't go if you are worried. Your fear is understandable and nobody forces you to come. Take care,” the BJP leader tweeted.

Meanwhile BJP spokesperson SG Suryash condemned the government's decision.

“I never went outside, whenever I went for daily chores I was always with mask. Yet, somehow caught Corona & without any symptoms all in my family(including 98 yrs old grandpa) got #COVIDPositive ! Horrible 2 weeks to cross, not a joke. 100% opening up theatres is disastrous move,” he tweeted.

The relaxation comes after owners of cinema halls appealed to the government to allow them to screen films with full seating capacity. Prior to this, cinema halls were allowed to function with 50 percent seating capacity.

However, a big chunk of cinema theatres had been shut though the government allowed resumption of screening of films after the coronavirus-induced lockdown while many movie halls that are already open too witnessed less number of footfalls.

In its order on Monday, the government said messages on precautionary measures to avoid the virus spread shall also be screened during the show time in cinema theatres to create awareness among the public.

"Based on the decrease in the Covid-19 cases day by day, the theatre owners association have represented to the government to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes," the GO said.

On the basis of the representation, the government has allowed the increase in the seating capacity, it said.

Asked on the continued closure of a section of theatres and how the order allowing 100 per cent capacity would make a difference, Joint Secretary of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association S Srither said they expected films that would be released coinciding with Pongal festivities later this month would bring in more people.

He said the industry as a whole, thanked Chief Minister K Palaniswami for accepting their plea.

He also said theatres that opened following the 50 per cent seating capacity permission could not generate decent revenues and the occupancy was less than 10 per cent.

"Since quality films did not get released and as spectators did not turn up, sixty per cent of theatres are closed down in Tamil Nadu," Srither told PTI adding Tamil Nadu has 1,104 screens.

Films of popular actors Vijay and Simbu 'Master' and 'Easwaran' resepctivley are slated to be released on January 13 and 14 and the new flicks would help closed movie halls to reopen, he said.

To a question on virus related apprehensions, Srither said, "we assure the government and the audience that we will strictly follow all the stipulated safety measures."

People would be thermal screened and sanitisers would be provided and if movie lovers arrive without a mask they would be provided mask free of cost, he said.

"We will also sanitise the premises between each show," he said.

