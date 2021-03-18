TMC Has Created New Breed Of Maoists In Bengal Who Loot Public Money: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal’s Purulia, saying the TMC has made the lives of the people difficult. He went on to say that TMC has created a new breed of Maoists in Bengal.

“Left, TMC governments neglected industrial development of Purulia,” PM Modi said.

He added, “TMC has created a new breed of Maoists in Bengal who loot public money. TMC will be punished for 10 years of misrule and the politics of appeasement.”

"Didi says khela hobe, BJP says jobs; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says education; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says development; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says the rise of women; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says jobs; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says you will get a pucca house, clean water and taps in every home," he said.

Ahead of his rallies, PM Modi said that the people of Purulia have been given a life riddled with the water crisis, adding that the Left and TMC governments neglected the industrial development of Purulia.

While attacking Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi said, “Bengal remembers who accused the army of plotting coup, whose side you took during Pulwama attack.”

He added, "We believe in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) while TMC believes in 'Transfer My Commission.'"

Meanwhile, at 3 pm, PM Modi will visit poll-bound Assam and hold a rally. On Wednesday, he said that there is a desire for a change in Bengal with the BJP’s agenda of good governance striking a chord among the people.

With the first phase of Assembly elections commencing in 10 days, campaigning in four states and one Union Territory is heating up. The first phase of polls to West Bengal and Assam will be held on March 27; Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will vote subsequently.

