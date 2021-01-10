BJP, TMC Supporters Lock Horns In Bengal, Few Injured

Supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP were embroiled in a clash in East and West Midnapore districts of Bengal on Sunday, sources in the two parties said. Some are reportedly injured.

BJP leader and former TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari maintained that TMC party members initiated the attack, and such a display of aggression will only put them at disadvantage.

"With every attack on our party workers, more people would come out in our support," Adhikari, who quit the Mamata Banerjee camp to join the BJP last month, told reporters during a roadshow in Purulia.

Workers of the two parties also crossed swords at Bhajachauli in Kanthi area of East Midnapore district, the sources said.

Local BJP leaders alleged that a few of its workers sustained injuries in the attack, even as the TMC claimed that infighting in the saffron camp led to the clashes.

Violence was also reported from Marishda in East Midnapore district.

At Keshpur in West Midnapore, activists of the two parties allegedly fought each other with bricks and sticks.

Denying the BJP's allegation, TMC East Midnapore district president Ajit Maity said that his party, in fact, had been "showing restraint in the face of provocation by saffron party supporters".

