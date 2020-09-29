September 29, 2020
Corona
Three Held In IPL Betting Racket Bust

The arrests were made from a house in Kayasthan locality under Chandausi Kotwali police station area on Monday night, SP Yamuna Prasad said.

PTI 29 September 2020
Three members of a gang betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches were arrested from Chandausi area here, police said on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Rohit, Jishan and Lakhan Singh, he said, adding 12 mobile phones, three calculators, diary, register and Rs 1,875 were recovered from them.

