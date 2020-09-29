Three Held In IPL Betting Racket Bust

Three members of a gang betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches were arrested from Chandausi area here, police said on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Rohit, Jishan and Lakhan Singh, he said, adding 12 mobile phones, three calculators, diary, register and Rs 1,875 were recovered from them.

