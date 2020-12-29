December 29, 2020
Thousands Of Farmers In Patna March To Governor's House, Demand Repeal Of Agri Laws

The march started from the Gandhi Maidan and the police blocked the protest at Dak Bungalow Chowk, using barricades and batons.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 December 2020
Thousands Of Farmers In Patna March To Governor's House, Demand Repeal Of Agri Laws
Members of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti and other Left organisations held protest march
Thousands Of Farmers In Patna March To Governor's House, Demand Repeal Of Agri Laws
Thousands of protesting farmers on Tuesday marched to the Raj Bhawan in Patna against Centre's new agricultural laws.

According to news agency ANI, members of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti and other Left organisations hold protest march to the Governor's House in Patna against the three farm laws

They urged the central government to repeal the 'anti-farmer' laws by demonstrating protests and marching to the Governor's House. Resulting in a clash, the march started from the Gandhi Maidan and the police blocked the protest at Dak Bungalow Chowk, using barricades and batons

Meanwhile, farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the three farm laws that they believe will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the 'mercy' of big corporations.

However, the centre is resolute on its statement that the new laws will open doors of opportunities for farmers and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

 

