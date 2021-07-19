Those Who Take Covid-19 Vaccines Become ‘Baahubali’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also read Father-Daughter Duo Who Risked Life For Vaccine Trial Begs For Jabs For Kin

Urging everyone to take the Covid-19 vaccines, Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Monday said that the coronavirus vaccine is administered in the 'baahu' (arm) and those who take it become 'Baahubali'.

“The only way to become Baahubali to fight against corona is to get vaccinated. More than 40 crore people have become Bahubali in the fight against coronavirus," Modi further said.

The prime minister made the comments while addressing reporters ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Asserting that the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country is moving at a fast pace, Modi said there should be a meaningful discussion regarding the pandemic on high priority in Parliament.

"We want a discussion in the House as well as outside the House with all the floor leaders. I am constantly meeting the chief ministers and all kinds of discussions are happening in different forums. So I also want to meet the floor leaders as House is going on and it will be convenient and we can talk about it (the pandemic) face-to-face," he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s ‘Baahubali’ remark drew sharp reactions from netizens, who referred to the South Indian hit movie of the same name in their posts.

Tagging Modi's remarks, a Twitter user said, "Makes sense - there are 2 parts to Baahubali - dose 1 and dose 2".

"Corona virus is like katappa and will attack again from behind. We can’t be careless as in real life, there would be no sequel," tweeted another user, referring to another character in the two-part epic movie.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 40.64 crore, according to health ministry data updated in Monday morning.

(With PTI inputs)

