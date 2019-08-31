﻿
This Rajasthan Teacher Booked A Chopper On Retirement Day To Fulfil Wife's Wish

The Rajasthan teacher, who was given a farewell after 34 years of service, said he booked the chopper service from New Delhi for Rs 3.70 lakh as he wanted to fulfil his wife's wish.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 August 2019
Representational Image
After seeing a helicopter his wife had once wistfully asked him how much it would cost to hire one, so this school teacher in Rajasthan's Alwar district decided to fulfil her wish on his retirement on Saturday.

Scores of people gathered to watch as Ramesh Chand Meena, donning traditional attire and sunglasses, along with his wife Somoti and grandson Ajay, boarded a chopper at a helipad near his school in Saurai to fly to their home in Malawali village, which is 22 km away.

Meena, who was given a farewell after 34 years of service, said he booked the chopper service from New Delhi for Rs 3.70 lakh as he wanted to fulfil Somoti's wish.

The flight was all of 18 minutes, but Meena said it was a memorable maiden experience of flying.

"We were sitting on roof-top when my wife, after seeing a chopper, asked me how much would it cost to hire one. To fulfil her wish, I decided to hire a chopper on my retirement day. It was our first experience to fly. We enjoyed it immensely," Meena said, after his extraordinary commute. 

Meena thanked the district administration for permitting him to fly after he put up a request.

"I had taken all necessary permissions from the district administration and other departments. Thanks to district administration officials who made the process easy," he said.

(PTI)

