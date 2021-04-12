April 12, 2021
Maharashtra State Board Exams 2021 For Class 10, 12 Postponed Amid Covid Surge

The class 12 exams will now be held by the end of May and the class 10 exams in June, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2021
The upcoming Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exams 2021 have been cancelled amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. 

The class 12 exams will now be held by the end of May and the class 10 exams in June, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

"The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority,"  Gaikwad said in a video message posted on Twitter today.

"During the consultations, various alternative assessment options were evaluated keeping the health, well-being and future of our students in mind. Postponing exams seemed to be the most pragmatic solution," she said, thanking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for "his guidance".

"We'll also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates," she added.

