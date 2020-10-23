‘The Air Quality Is Filthy’: Indians Reacted To Donald Trump’s Remark During Presidential Debate

Ahead of elections on November 3, in the final presidential debate, President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden addressed various issues, but many Indians reacted on social media to comment on the air quality in India.

During the debate, Trump described the air in India as “filthy”. He was defending his government’s decision to exit the Paris Accord to curb emissions.

He said, “Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy. I walked out of the Paris Accord as we had to take out trillions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly.”

Responding to Trump’s remark, Biden said climate change was a “threat to humanity” and we have a “moral obligation to deal with it.”

The comment saw plenty of reactions from people on social media:

“Look at China, how filthy it is! Look at Russia. Look at India -- It's filthy!”

Yes India is Filthy TrueðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

- Donald Trump #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/8nHTGciAzt — RaNa BilaL (@AB18PK) October 23, 2020

"Look At #India, It's Filthy": Donald Trump Shifts Blame On Climate Change. pic.twitter.com/jjmREFnUKv — FarhahNaz (@NazFarhah) October 23, 2020

Earlier, Trump made another critical reference to India during a debate. At the first presidential debate, he questioned India's coronavirus data. "When you talk about numbers you don't know how many people died in China, you don't know how many people died in Russia, you don't know how many people died in India. They don't exactly give you a straight count," he had said.

