March 20, 2021
‘That Was Long 45 Minutes’: WhatsApp On Global Outage

Social media platforms WhatsApp and Instagram suffered a global outage on Friday due to a ‘technical issue’.

After suffering a global outage that lasted about 45 minutes, social media platforms WhatsApp and Instagram resumed services late on Friday night.

Many users of both the platforms across the globe reported technical issues and inability to send and receive messages.

The Facebook-owned platforms later said the "technical issue" had been resolved.

"A technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp thanked its users for their patience during the 45-minute long outage.

"Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back!" WhatsApp posted on Twitter.

"Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we're back now. The issue's been fixed and we're sorry for the trouble," Instagram tweeted, along with a GIF.

Meanwhile, users of the two platforms had taken to Twitter to vent about the outage.

(With PTI inputs)

