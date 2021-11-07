Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Terrorists Shoot Dead Police Constable In Srinagar

The terrorists fired upon JKP Constable Tausif Ahmad near his residence at SD Colony, Batamaloo in Srinagar at about 8 pm.

Terrorists Shoot Dead Police Constable In Srinagar
The area has been cordoned off after a police constable was shot dead by terrorists at Batamaloo in Srinagar, and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers. | File- Representational Image

Terrorists Shoot Dead Police Constable In Srinagar
2021-11-07T21:05:26+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 9:05 pm

A police constable was shot dead by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

He was identified as Constable Tausif Ahmad, the officials said.

"At about 8 pm, terrorists fired upon JKP Constable Tausif Ahmad near his residence at SD Colony, Batamaloo," the officials added.

They said the cop was critically injured and was taken to the SMHS hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The area has been cordoned off, and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials added.

Meanwhile, the National Conference (NC) condemned the attack.

“Unequivocally condemn the cowardly & dastardly attack on 29-year-old policeman in Batmaloo, Srinagar in which he lost his life. No words of condemnation would be enough! May Allah grant him a place in Jannat. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time of grief,” the party tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Terrorists Police & Security Forces National
