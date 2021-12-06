Telangana: 43 Medicos Test Covid-19 Positive After Annual Day Party Amid Omicron Scare

At least 43 medical students in Telangana's Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences at Bommakal in Karimnagar district have tested positive for Covid-19 which led the authorities to suspend classes and shut down the campus. Last week's annual day fest of the college is believed to be the spreaer of the coronavirus among the students.

Karimnagar district medical and health officer Dr Juveria said the authorities were not made aware of the intention to conduct a physical gathering of so many people for the annual day event. Moreover, it was reported that many in the event were not wearing masks.

"So far 200 people have been tested. On Monday, there will be a special camp to test all 1,000 people on the campus," Dr. Juveria said.

According to reports, 13 students tested positive on Saturday while another 26 tested positive on Sunday. Following that, the testing process of students and staff was done and a sanitation drive being carried out in the entire college.

Telangana's Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivas Rao said he expects more Covid-19 positive case-patients to show up by mid-January and to peak by February, pointing out that Omicron spreads six times faster than delta.

Samples of 13 passengers who came to Hyderabad from abroad and tested positive have been sent for genome sequencing and results are expected by today.

Ministry of Health Affairs issued guidelines that even those who tested negative after arriving from 'at-risk' countries should stay under home quarantine for 14 days and get tested on the 8th day of arrival.

Telangana's health minister Harish Rao has written to the Centre requesting to give booster dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and groups vulnerable to Covid-19. He has also asked about the approval of vaccines for children and reducing the gap between two Covishield doses from the present 12 weeks to between four and six weeks.

Director of Public Health, Rao said, “We have intensified surveillance mechanism at int’l airport in Hyderabad. 970 passengers arrived in city since Dec 1. Upon screening with RT-PCR, 13 were found positive and they were immediately shifted to chosen facility."

Srinivas Rao highlighted, “their samples have been sent for genome sequencing results of which are expected this evening. Only then we will know whether they are Omicron variant or the existing Delta variant."

"As far as the covid is concerned the situation is completely under control in Telangana. Our recovery rate is 98.18% so this is not the time for the people to panic, but definitely high time to be careful and attentive and adhere to all the covid protocols by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, hand Sanitation, not participating in large gatherings," he added.

