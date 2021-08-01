TBSE HS Result Declared, Overall 92.29% Students Pass

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the results of Higher Secondary (+2), Madrasa Fazil and Madrasa theology on Sunday.

This year overall the pass percentage is 92.29%, said TBSE president Dr. Bhabatosh Saha during a press conference in the board hall in Agartala.

In Higher secondary, 98.65 % from Humanities, 96.22 from Commerce, and 98.28 from Science stream passed the board examination while in the Madrasa Fazil section in Arts the pass percentage is 87.50 and in Theology 88.24 percent respectively.

TBSE has adopted an alternative assessment way to finalize the result as the board examinations could not be held this year due to the surge of Covid-19.

Altogether 27099 candidates enrolled for this year’s HS examinations and 24 more candidates for Madrasa Fazil examinations. Among them 24,283 students are from regular category candidates and were supposed to appear in the examinations from 419 schools across 8 districts of the state. Among them, 145 schools got the cent percent success rate.

As TBSE had cancelled the examinations, the marks are being distributed through tabulation policy and thus this year there is no announcement of the top ten merit list.

If any candidate is not satisfied with the declared result they can appear in the examinations after the Covid situation improves.

As per the alternative way, along with regular candidates, the compartmental candidates will also be able to appear in the written examination, which is scheduled to be held in the last part of September next if the Covid situation permits the board.

