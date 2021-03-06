Tamil Nadu Election 2021: AIADMK Gives 20 Seats To BJP

After four rounds of negotiations, the AIADMK and the BJP finalised the seat-sharing agreement. AIADMK allotted 20 seats to the BJP for the upcoming state Assembly elections and offered the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha by-poll seat to the BJP.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram filed an application seeking a ticket for Priyanka Gandhi for the Lok Sabha seat.

The announcement made late last night was signed by party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami, BJP state in-charge CT Ravi and its state unit chief L Murugan.

The AIADMK is yet to finalise seat-sharing with actor Vijayakant's DMDK.

On Friday, AIADMK announced its first list of six candidates that included top leaders including Palaniswami and Panneerselvam.

Palaniswami will contest the election from Edappadi constituency, while Panneerselvam will contest from Bodinayakanur.

This is the first election after the death of two iconic leaders J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. The ruling AIADMK is aiming for a third consecutive term.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

