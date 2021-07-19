Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Results Announced, Check Online Here

Tamil Nadu on Monday released HSE class 12 results with all students getting the pass mark.

The results were announced at 11am on Monday. The results were announced on the basis of a new evaluation criteria as board exams could not be conducted due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In the arts stream, 35 students have scored between 551 and 600 marks. In the commerce stream, around 8909 students have scored between 551 and 600 marks. In the science stream, around 30,600 students have scored between 551 and 600 marks.

Students can check their results on the following websites:

http://tnresults.nic.in/nebdr.htm

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

