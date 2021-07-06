Tamil Nadu: 35-Year-Old Woman Kills Children After Quarrel With Husband

Following an argument with her husband, a 35-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu’s Erode killed her two children by making them consume insecticides and then died by suicide, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman had a 13-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter, police said. According to officials, the woman killed her children by making them consume insecticide tablets.

Soon after the incident, the woman’s husband found the trio unconscious and they died while receiving treatment at a hospital, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

