'Talk Less, Work More': Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Swipe At Army Chief

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday took a jibe at new army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's statement about Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The Congress leader advised him to "talk less and work more".

"@ New Army Chief, Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, Govt is at liberty to take action and may give direction. If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS, andA@PMOIndia. Talk Less, Work More," Chowdhury tweeted.

Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, Govt is at liberty to take action and may give direction. If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS, and @PMOIndia. Talk Less, Work More — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) January 12, 2020

General Naravane in his recent interview had indicated that the Indian Army is ready to integrate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India if Parliament orders so.

Chowdhury's reaction came a day after the Congress said it does not comment on the institution of the Army.

When asked about the Army chief's remarks on PoK, senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said that the region was an integral part of India and both the Houses of Parliament had resolved so.

Chowdhury had earlier attacked Naravane's predecessor, Gen Bipan Rawat, when the latter had remarked that leading people to arson and violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests was not a mark of leadership.

At the time, the Congress leader had tweeted, “Army Chief's remark on CAA is highly objectionable, unethical and beyond his remit, he is appeared to be a BJP leader who is going to be promoted or rewarded as CDS. Rawat needs to be restrained to maintain the impartiality of our army.”

(With inputs from agencies)