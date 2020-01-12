January 12, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Talk Less, Work More': Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Swipe At Army Chief

'Talk Less, Work More': Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Swipe At Army Chief

General Manoj Mukund Naravane in his recent interview had indicated that the Indian Army is ready to integrate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India if Parliament orders so.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
'Talk Less, Work More': Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Swipe At Army Chief
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (PTI)
'Talk Less, Work More': Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Swipe At Army Chief
outlookindia.com
2020-01-12T21:00:49+0530

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday took a jibe at new army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's statement about Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The Congress leader advised him to "talk less and work more".

"@ New Army Chief, Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, Govt is at liberty to take action and may give direction. If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS, andA@PMOIndia. Talk Less, Work More," Chowdhury tweeted.

General Naravane in his recent interview had indicated that the Indian Army is ready to integrate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India if Parliament orders so.

Chowdhury's reaction came a day after the Congress said it does not comment on the institution of the Army.

When asked about the Army chief's remarks on PoK, senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said that the region was an integral part of India and both the Houses of Parliament had resolved so.

Chowdhury had earlier attacked Naravane's predecessor, Gen Bipan Rawat, when the latter had remarked that leading people to arson and violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests was not a mark of leadership. 

At the time, the Congress leader had tweeted, “Army Chief's remark on CAA is highly objectionable, unethical and beyond his remit, he is appeared to be a BJP leader who is going to be promoted or rewarded as CDS. Rawat needs to be restrained to maintain the impartiality of our army.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Next Story >>

'Will Be Treated, Probed Just As Any Other Militant': J&K Police On Arrested Officer Davinder Singh

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Manoj Mukund Naravane New Delhi Indian Army Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos