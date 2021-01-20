January 20, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Taking The Covid-19 Vaccine? No Alcohol For 45 Days, Advise Experts

Taking The Covid-19 Vaccine? No Alcohol For 45 Days, Advise Experts

Alcohol hinders one’s immune system from developing antibodies and in order to experience the full impact of the Covid-19 vaccine one should stay away from liquor, experts said

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Taking The Covid-19 Vaccine? No Alcohol For 45 Days, Advise Experts
Representational Image
Unsplash
Taking The Covid-19 Vaccine? No Alcohol For 45 Days, Advise Experts
outlookindia.com
2021-01-20T10:17:18+05:30
Also read

Those who are planning to get vaccinated against Covid-19 should prepare themselves for a 45-day sober streak. According to reports alcohol can adversely affect one’s immune system and experts have advised all those taking the coronavirus jab to restrain from drinking for a few couple of weeks.

According to an advisory issued by the national Covid Task Force chairman Dr MK Sudarshan, in order to completely benefit from the Covid-19 vaccine, recipients have been asked to stay away from liquor to let their immune system develop sufficient antibodies.

According to experts the two shots of most Covid-19 vaccines have to be taken between a gap of 30 days and one’s immune system develops antibodies to fight the virus only after two weeks after being administered the second shot.

“The immune response to the vaccine will be hindered if alcohol is consumed. So, I have been suggesting that as per the evidence, one must stay away from liquor in order to gain the full effect and benefit of vaccination. As per the current data, the antibodies are developed 14 days after the second vaccine dose. Hence it is better to stay away from drinking for 45 days,” Sudarshan told Bangalore Mirror.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

All MPs To Undergo RT-PCR Tests For Covid-19 Before Budget Session: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos