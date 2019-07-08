Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig Says He Will Resign As Legislator And Join BJP

R Roshan Baig, the Congress legislator who was suspended for his alleged "anti-party" activities weeks ago, on Monday said he was hurt by Congress' treatment and therefore had decided to resign as the MLA.

According to news agency ANI, Baig will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Roshan Baig to ANI: I'm hurt by the way Congress party treated me, I'll resign from my MLA post and join BJP. (file pic) #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/4eIs6KfPfR — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

Baig, who represents the Shivajinagar constituency in the Karnataka assembly, had been up in arms against senior Congress leaders in the aftermath of the ignominious defeat the ruling coalition suffered at the hands of the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The MLA landed in trouble when a ponzi scheme operative Mohammad Mansoor Khan, who allegedly duped thousands of people, mostly Muslims, accused him of taking Rs 400 crore from him and not returning it.

Baig rubbished Mansoor Khan's charge and called it a conspiracy against him by his adversaries.

Earlier in the day, all 21 Congress ministers and resigned from their respective portfolios, followed by a similar exercise by their JD(S) colleagues to pave the way for a restructured cabinet.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy remained confident throughout the day, saying he was not anxious about the political developments in the state.