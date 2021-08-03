August 03, 2021
Suspected NLFT Militants Kill Two BSF Personnel In Tripura

After the attack, the militants fled the area and crossed the border, officials said

Pinaki Das 03 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:35 am
One BSF sub-inspector and a constable were killed during the ambush, officials said
Representational Image/ PTI
Two BSF personnel including a Sub-inspector were killed in Tripura’s Dhalai district allegedly by militants belonging to the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) on Tuesday morning, officials said.

“This morning, an SI and a constable were killed in an area under Chamanu police station. The area is located along the border with Bangladesh. The slain BSF personnel were ambushed by suspected NLFT militants. After the attack, the militants fled the area and crossed the border with two weapons,” said Arindam Nath, IG (Law and Order), Tripura police.

He added that senior police officials including DIG North, L Darlong and Additional SP of Dhalai district Kollol Roy rushed to the ambush spot along with senior officials of the BSF and additional force to launch a manhunt to track the militants.

 

