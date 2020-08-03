Sushant Singh Rajput Had Bipolar Disorder, Was Undergoing Treatment: Mumbai Police

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput suffered from bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment for the mental health condition, Mumbai police investigating the suicide case said on Monday.

"It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation," Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying at a press conference.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai police had then prima facie found it to be a case “death by suicide”.

"Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded; all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health," Singh said, adding that no name of any politician has come up during the investigation.

He further said, "Sushant's father, sister and brother-in-law's statements were recorded on June 16. At that moment, they didn't raise any suspicion, neither did they complain about any lapse in our investigation."

The case has taken another turn with Sushant’s father lodging an FIR with the Bihar Police against actress Rhea Chakraborty, who claims to be the late actor's girlfriend, and her kin for abetment to suicide. The development appears to have raised concerns over a rift between the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, which was followed by a Bihar IPS officer being 'forcibly' put under quarantine by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after he reached Mumbai to probe the case.

However, the Mumbai Police Commissioner said there was no question of non-cooperation. "There is no question of non-cooperation, we are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not in the Sushant Singh Rajput case," he said.

"Rhea Chakroborty was one of the 56 people questioned by Mumbai police. Her statement was recorded twice and she was called to the police station several times," Singh said.

He added, "Bihar Police's FIR says Rs 15 crore were siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 crore in his account of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there. Till now, no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account has been found. We are still probing."

There is also rising demand from some quarters, including the opposition BJP, to hand over the probe to the CBI. Condemning the demands, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said, "Maharashtra police is inquiring into the case professionally and are competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned."