Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Open, No Aspect Ruled Out: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 30 informed that investigations in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case are still on. It also said that "all aspects are being looked at carefully."

Responding to an enquiry out up by BJP Parliamentarian Subramaniam Swamy, who had asked the Prime Minister's Office for an update on the case, CBI said, "During the investigation, all the witnesses have been examined to understand the circumstances and apprehensions raised by the complainant and his family members and other independent sources. An intensive and thorough investigation has been carried out in this regard.”

Earlier, a panel of AIIMS' doctors, who examined the viscera samples and autopsy reports of Sushant, had ruled out any foul play in the case and told the agency that it is a case of suicide and not murder.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's suburban Bandra on June 14.

"The CBI is conducting investigation in a thorough and professional manner using latest scientific techniques. During investigation, advanced mobile forensic equipment including latest software have been used for extraction and analysis of relevant data available in the digital devices and also for the analysis of dump data of the relevant cell tower locations related to the case," the CBI said.

During the probe, the federal agency visited Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Manesar and Patna to collect evidence and record statements.

"The investigating team and senior officers have visited the place of incident on numerous occasions for better understanding of the circumstances related to the incident. The experts of CFSL, New Delhi, considered the best in their field in India, also visited and examined the place of incident. The experts also carried out simulation exercise," the agency added.

