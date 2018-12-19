Surrogacy Bill Passed In Lok Sabha, Bars Couples Who Can Conceive

A bill that bars commercial surrogacy and allows the process only by close relatives for

"altruistic" reasons was passed by the Lok Sabha Wednesday with Health Minister J P Nadda terming the proposed legislation historic.

The surrogacy (regulation) bill was passed after an hour-long debate amid noisy protests by Congress and AIADMK members over various issues.

He said different sections of society, political parties, the Supreme Court and the Law Commission have spoken against commercial surrogacy and that the bill addresses these

concerns.

India had become a hub of commercial surrogacy and surrogate mothers also suffered from exploitation, he told the House.

Though Members of different parties who spoke during the debate supported the bill, some including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of the Trinamool Congress and Supriya Sule (NCP)

exhorted the government to expand its scope.

It is a good bill but not modern enough, Sule said.

Dastidar said same-sex couples should also be allowed to have a child through surrogacy.

She also called for stopping "fashion surrogacy", saying some celebrities go for it as they do not want their figures "destroyed".

BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab said surrogacy industry had been thriving due to the regulatory gap. He asked the government to define who close relatives can be.

Nadda said the aim of the bill was to stop commercial surrogacy but at the same time save families by allowing them to have children by using modern science.

Only defined mother and family can avail of surrogacy and the same was not permitted for live-in partners or single parents, he said.

The rules and regulations of the law will define close relatives, he added.

The bill also has penal provision for misuse of surrogacy.

PTI