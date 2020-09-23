Suresh Angadi, Junior Railway Minister Succumbs To Covid-19

Minister of State for Railways and Karnataka BJP MP Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday, days after he tested positive for Covid-19. The 65-year-old minister breathed his last at around 8 pm at the AIIMS trauma centre which has been converted into a dedicated Covid-19 facility, sources at the hospital said.

A fourth-term MP from Belagavi, Angadi is the first Union minister to have died of Coronavirus. At least six MLAs and three MPs have succumbed to the pandemic in the recent past. Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who died on August 31, was also diagnosed as Covid-19 positive. On September 11, Angadi took to Twitter to announce that he had contracted the virus. The MP from Belagavi had requested all those who came in close contact with him over the last few days to monitor their health and get tested.

“Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/2QDHQe0Pmj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2020

BJP president J P Nadda also paid his tributes. "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Central Minister Shri Suresh Angadi Ji. He was a remarkable leader who dedicated all his life for organisation and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. My thoughts and Prayers are with his family and followers," Nadda tweeted.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Central Minister Shri Suresh Angadi Ji. He was a remarkable leader who dedicated all his life for organisation and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion.

My thoughts and Prayers are with his family and followers. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 23, 2020

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "Deeply anguished at the unfortunate demise of Suresh Angadi ji. He was like my brother. Words fall short to describe his commitment & dedication towards the people. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of need. Om Shanti".

Deeply anguished at the unfortunate demise of Suresh Angadi ji.



He was like my brother. Words fall short to describe his commitment & dedication towards the people.



My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of need. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Y7SB2PMktU — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 23, 2020

Former Prime Minister and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda expressed his sadness over the minister’s demise and tweeted that Angadi was like a younger brother. “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways and four-term MP from Belagavi Shri. Suresh Angadi. He was like a younger brother to me. I feel terrible losing him. This is an unbearable loss to our nation. May his soul rest in peace. May God give his family and well-wishers the strength to bear this pain,” he tweeted.

I am shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways and four-term MP from Belagavi Shri. Suresh Angadi @SureshAngadi_ .

He was like a younger brother to me. I feel terrible losing him. This is an unbearable loss to our nation.

1/2 — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) September 23, 2020

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar termed the minister’s death as a tragic and terrible news.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine