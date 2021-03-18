Supreme Court Quashes Madhya Pradesh High Court ‘Tie Rakhi For Bail’ Order

Also read SC Seeks AG's Views On Plea Against Bail Condition Of Victim Tying Rakhi To Molester

The Supreme Court on Thursday scrapped an order by Madhya Pradesh high court in a case of sexual assault that granted bail to the accused man and directed him to get a “rakhi” tied by the woman.

While hearing a plea filed by nine women lawyers, the apex court ordered that in such cases, stereotypes must be avoided.

The petitioners had challenged the condition of bail.

The accused had filed a bail plea in June last year after which the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, in its July 30 order, had granted bail to the accused and imposed a condition that he along with his wife shall visit the house of the complainant and request her to tie ‘Rakhi’ to him.

The plea filed by the nine lawyers said: "It is highly objectionable for the High Court in the present case to put the complainant in a position where she is forced to accept the sum of Rs 11,000 as part of the customary ritual of Raksha Bandhan. Moreover, the said bail condition also goes a step further by stating that Respondent No. 2 (the accused) tender Rs 5,000 to the son the complainant."

