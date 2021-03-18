Supreme Court Quashes Madhya Pradesh High Court ‘Tie Rakhi For Bail’ Order

The Supreme Court on Thursday scrapped an order by Madhya Pradesh high court in a case of sexual assault that granted bail to the accused man and directed him to get a “rakhi” tied by the woman.
While hearing a plea filed by nine women lawyers, the apex court ordered that in such cases, stereotypes must be avoided.
The petitioners had challenged the condition of bail.
The accused had filed a bail plea in June last year after which the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, in its July 30 order, had granted bail to the accused and imposed a condition that he along with his wife shall visit the house of the complainant and request her to tie ‘Rakhi’ to him.
The plea filed by the nine lawyers said: "It is highly objectionable for the High Court in the present case to put the complainant in a position where she is forced to accept the sum of Rs 11,000 as part of the customary ritual of Raksha Bandhan. Moreover, the said bail condition also goes a step further by stating that Respondent No. 2 (the accused) tender Rs 5,000 to the son the complainant."
