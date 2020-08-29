August 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Supreme Court Order On Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case Sentencing On Monday

Supreme Court Order On Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case Sentencing On Monday

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday reserved its judgment on the contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Supreme Court Order On Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case Sentencing On Monday
Prashant Bhushan
PTI Photo
Supreme Court Order On Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case Sentencing On Monday
outlookindia.com
2020-08-29T19:38:36+05:30

The Supreme Court will Monday pronounce the sentence on a contempt case against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets against the judiciary and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

The top court had on Tuesday reserved its judgment on the contempt of court case against Bhushan who was convicted in the case earlier this month.

The Court had granted Bhushan the opportunity to 'think over' his stand of not expressing regret over his tweets against the judiciary.

On August 20, the top court had granted time till August 24 to Bhushan to reconsider his “defiant statement” refusing to apologise and tender “unconditional apology” for contemptuous tweets against the judiciary and rejected his submission that quantum of punishment be decided by another bench. 

The top court had analysed the two tweets of Bhushan posted on the micro-blogging site on June 27 on the functioning of judiciary in past six years, and on July 22 with regard to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde.

"In our considered view, it cannot be said that the tweets can be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary, made bona fide in the public interest," it had said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Next Story >>

Amid Border Standoff With China, India Likely To Withdraw From Multilateral War Game In Russia

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Prashant Bhushan Judiciary: Courts & Contempt National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×