'Restore Normalcy In Jammu And Kashmir,' Supreme Court Tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to make all efforts to ensure normalcy is restored in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest, adding the national security should also be taken care of while doing so.

The court said the restoration should be on a selective basis keeping in mind national interests.

The court's directions came on a plea by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times seeking the removal of communication restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer also said that since the so-called shutdown is in the valley itself, it can be dealt with by the Jammu and Kasmir High Court.

Meanwhile, the Centre told the court that not a single bullet had been fired and restrictions had been lifted in over 88 per cent police stations in Kashmir division.

Assuring the bench of increasing normalcy in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Centre said that the government is offering all kinds of assistance to the people of the state while claiming that the communication blackout is gradually easing.

"All Kashmir-based newspapers are running. TV channels like Doordarshan and other private ones, FM networks are working," Centre told the top court.

"Media passes are given for access to restricted areas and journalists are given access to phones and the Internet," it added.

SC asked Attorney General K K Venugopal to put details of these steps on affidavit, adding endeavours should be made to restore normalcy.

