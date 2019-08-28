Students Stay Away From Classrooms As High Schools Re-Open In Kashmir

Despite the direction from the government to re-open High Schools in parts of the Kashmir Valley where restrictions have been eased, classrooms wore a desolatory look on Wednesday as students did not turn up.

Schools, colleges and universities across the Valley have been shut for over three weeks after the restrictions were imposed, following abrogation of Article 370 that granted special stautus to Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said high schools reopened this morning. However, limited staff presence was seen in schools.

Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations Sehrish Asgar had said on Tuesday that "The education department has decided to open all high schools in Kashmir Valley from tomorrow (Wednesday) in areas where relaxations have been provided."

Restrictions on the movement of people have now been eased in 81 police station areas across the Valley, officials said.

Director Education Kashmir Younis Malik had said on Tuesday that 3,037 primary schools and 774 middle schools have re-opened across the valley.

He had said there has been significant improvement in the attendance of teachers in the schools in the past one week.

Officials had said the communication blockade was eased to some extent in the Valley as landline telephone services were restored in most places in view of the improving situation.

Mobile services and Internet, including BSNL's broadband and private leased-line Internet, have remained snapped since August 5.

(PTI)