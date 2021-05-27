May 27, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Don't Dictate Terms To India, Comply With Laws: Govt Hits Back At Twitter

Don't Dictate Terms To India, Comply With Laws: Govt Hits Back At Twitter

The IT ministry slammed Twitter's statement on Thursday as an attempt to dictate terms to the world's largest democracy.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 May 2021, Last Updated at 7:43 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Don't Dictate Terms To India, Comply With Laws: Govt Hits Back At Twitter
The IT ministry asserted that representatives of social media companies, including Twitter, 'are and will always remain safe in India', and that there is 'no threat to their personal safety and security'.
Representational Image
Don't Dictate Terms To India, Comply With Laws: Govt Hits Back At Twitter
outlookindia.com
2021-05-27T19:43:09+05:30

The government on Thursday hit out at Twitter calling the microblogging platform’s allegation of police intimidation as baseless, false and an attempt to defame India.

The IT ministry asserted that representatives of social media companies, including Twitter, "are and will always remain safe in India", and that there is "no threat to their personal safety and security".

The ministry slammed Twitter's statement on Thursday as an attempt to dictate terms to the world's largest democracy. 

Through its actions and deliberate defiance, Twitter seeks to undermine India's legal system, the ministry added.

"Government condemns the unfortunate statement issued by Twitter as totally baseless, false and an attempt to defame India to hide their own follies," the IT ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, Twitter called the visit by Delhi Police to its offices a form of "intimidation" and said it was concerned about its employees and the potential threat to freedom of expression.

Twitter had marked several tweets by ruling BJP leaders on an alleged strategy document of Opposition to target the government over COVID-19 as containing 'manipulated media'.

The company said it will strive to comply with applicable law in India to keep its service available in the country.

The microblogging platform further said it plans to advocate for changes to elements of the new IT rules for free and open public conversation.

(PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Centre Says India On The Downswing Of Second Covid Wave

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Twitter Social Media National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos