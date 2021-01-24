Still With Party, Future Move Depends On Situation: TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee on Saturday said he is still with the party but his future move will depend on the situation. His comment came a day after quitting cabinet of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Rajib also cleared speculations regarding his exit. He spoke to media after garlanding the sculpture of great leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Speaking to the reporters in his Domjur assembly constituency in Howrah district, he refuted claims of any immediate plan to quit from the MLA's post.

"I will remain a party worker, a TMC MLA but I cannot say now what will be my future move, which will depend on the situation," Banerjee, who had handled irrigation and forest portfolios, said.

Banerjee had earlier aired his grievances over loyal and hard-working leaders and workers allegedly not being given due respect in the party and the disconnect between the top brass and grassroots.

(With PTI Inputs)

