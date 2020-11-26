Stan Swamy, the 83-year-old tribal rights activist arrested for his alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad case, will have to wait a few more days for a straw and a sipper cup he needs as a Parkinson's patient.

Responding to Swamy's request for these items before a special court here on Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it did not take the straw and sipper from Swamy during his arrest, as claimed by the activist.

Following the central agency's response, the special court rejected Swamy's application. Swamy then moved a fresh application seeking permission to use a straw and a sipper and winter clothes inside the jail. The court sought a reply from the jail authorities and adjourned the matter till December 4.

The NIA which arrested Swamy from his residence in Ranchi on October 8, had earlier this month sought 20 days' time to respond to his request for the straw and sipper.

"I cannot hold a glass as my hands are unsteady due to Parkinson's," Swamy, who is at Taloja Central Jail hospital, had said in his initial application before the court.

Parkinson's disease is a debilitating disorder of the central nervous system that can cause involuntary tremors, or muscular spasms, which makes carrying out even routine actions like drinking difficult. Some patients may face problems while swallowing or chewing.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine