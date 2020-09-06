SSR Death Case: Sushant's Sister Meetu Singh Reaches DRDO Guest House For CBI Interrogation

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh reached the DRDO guest house Mumbai on Sunday afternoon in connection with the CBI's probe into the case of the actor's death, a police official said.

Earlier in the day, Rajput's business manager Shruti Modi, his talent manager Jaya Saha and cook Neeraj also reached the guest house in suburban Kalina, where the probing

team is stationed, he said.

On Saturday, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited Rajput's flat in Bandra as part of its investigation into his death.



Rajput's cooks Neeraj and Keshav, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his sister Meetu Singh accompanied the team, the official said.

After inspecting the flat, the investigators went to the terrace of the building, he said.

In the last two weeks, the central probe agency visited the flat at least three times to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the actor's death.

Meanwhile, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Rajput's suicide, on Sunday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here for questioning in the

drugs case linked to the actor's death.

Her brother Showik Chakraborty, Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and personal staff member Dipesh Sawant have been arrested by the NCB.

Rhea Chakraborty and her family members are accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

The CBI earlier questioned the 28-year-old actress, her brother, father Indrajeet Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty in connection with the case.

After Rajput's demise, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements of over 50 people.

The late actor's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money.

The Supreme Court last month upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the CBI.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine