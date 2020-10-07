October 07, 2020
Corona
Special Marriage Act: HC Seeks Govt Response On Plea Against 30-Day Notice Period

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Ministry of Law and Delhi government seeking their stand on the petition which contends that the 30-day notice period discourages inter-faith couples from getting married.

PTI 07 October 2020
File photo of Delhi High Court
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on an inter-faith couple's plea against inviting objections under the Special Marriage Act
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on an inter-faith couple's plea challenging the provision of issuing a public notice to invite objections to marriages under the Special Marriage Act (SMA).

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Ministry of Law and Delhi government seeking their stand on the petition which contends that the 30-day notice period discourages inter-faith couples from getting married.

Advocate Utkarsh Singh, appearing for the couple, said no such provision is there under the personal laws with regard to same-faith marriages.





